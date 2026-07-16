POCSO case accused who escaped police custody arrested again in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth arrested in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case escaped from police custody on Wednesday when he was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for a health checkup. He was arrested on Thursday.
The police said that the accused, identified as Raja (21), was arrested by the Ambattur All Women Police Station (AWPS) personnel last month and was remanded to prison.
On Wednesday, he was brought to the hospital from Puzhal prison. When he was inside the hospital, he asked for water, and a police personnel who was accompanying him went to the hospital canteen to buy a water bottle. He then diverted the attention of the other personnel and escaped, according to the police sources.
Based on a complaint, the Washermenpet police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. On Thursday afternoon, he was traced to Villivakkam, from where he was arrested. Further investigations are under way.