POCSO case accused who escaped police custody arrested again in Chennai

On Wednesday, he was brought to the hospital from Puzhal prison. When he was inside the hospital, he asked for water, and a police personnel who was accompanying him went to the hospital canteen to buy a water bottle. He then diverted the attention of the other personnel and escaped, according to the police sources.

Based on a complaint, the Washermenpet police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. On Thursday afternoon, he was traced to Villivakkam, from where he was arrested. Further investigations are under way.