Pocso accused consumes poison in Chennai

Police said that a complaint was filed against the shopkeeper, Karthikeyan (41), alleging he made inappropriate comments at the minor girl whenever she visited his shop and also attempted to misbehave with her.

On the evening of July 3 (Friday), Karthikeyan behaved inappropriately with the girl again, after which her parents filed a police complaint. After police conducted inquiries, Karthikeyan consumed pesticide. He was rescued.