PMK protests in front of Mamallapuram police station, seeks probe into sculptor's death

CHENNAI: Former MLA Thirukachur Arumugam along with over 50 members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) gathered in front of the Mamallapuram Police Station in Mahabalipuram on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into the recent death of a sculptor, Venkatesan. Later, they staged a road blockade on Kovalam Road, raising slogans, as reported by DailyThanthi.

Venkatesan (39), a resident of Lingapuram near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district, was working as a sculptor in a private sculpture workshop on the Kalpakkam Road in Mamallapuram.

On September 15 evening, while climbing up a building, meant for rest purposes, near the workshop, he slipped and fell, suffering severe injuries to his neck and shoulder.

His colleagues immediately took him to the Mamallapuram Government Hospital from where he was moved to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital via ambulance. However, Venkatesan succumbed to his injuries.

Following this, Venkatesan’s wife, Dhanalakshmi, filed a complaint with the Mamallapuram Police Station, suspecting foul play in his death. Inspector Tamilselvi (in charge) has been conducting an investigation into his death.

In this regard, yesterday afternoon, over 50 PMK members and former party MLA Thirukachur Arumugam staged a protest outside the Mamallapuram Police Station seeking a fair and thorough probe into sculptor Venkatesan's death. They also held a road roko on Kovalam Road and raised slogans and demanded adequate compensation from the workshop where Venkatesan worked at.

Inspector Tamilselvi met the protestors and informed them that an investigation would be conducted after the post-mortem report was out, and requested them to disperse. Following her assurances, the PMK party members left the place.

Due to the road blockade, traffic was disrupted on the Mamallapuram-Kovalam road for about 30 minutes.