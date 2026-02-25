PM Modi's visit: Security review meeting held at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A high-level meeting to review security was held at Chennai airport on Wednesday ahead of the Prime Minister's Chennai visit on Saturday.
As part of his election campaign, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Puducherry on March 1. He is expected to arrive in Chennai by a special aircraft at around 8:45 pm on Saturday. He will land at the old terminal of Chennai Airport, where leaders of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will receive him. Following the reception, Modi will travel by car to the Lok Bhavan in Guindy, where he will stay overnight.
On Sunday, the Prime Minister will depart for Puducherry by special aircraft at around 10.45 am and will be taking part in the election campaign event.
Members of the Special Protection Group (SPG) from Delhi arrived in Chennai to review security arrangements. The team inspected the area where the Prime Minister's aircraft will be parked, the reception venue at the airport, and the route he will take by car via GST Road to Lok Bhavan.
A high-level security review meeting was later held at a VIP lounge in the old airport terminal. The meeting was attended by senior SPG officers, top Tamil Nadu police officers, VVIP security wing officials, senior Central Industrial Security Force personnel, and airport authorities.
Officials discussed placing the entire old airport terminal area under a comprehensive security cover. They also deliberated on intensified surveillance at nearby hotels accommodating new guests, and the imposition of a temporary ban on drone operations around the airport and along GST Road from the Prime Minister's arrival on Saturday until his departure to Pondicherry on Sunday.