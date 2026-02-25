PM Modi's visit: Security review meeting held at Chennai airport

As part of his election campaign, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Puducherry on March 1. He is expected to arrive in Chennai by a special aircraft at around 8:45 pm on Saturday. He will land at the old terminal of Chennai Airport, where leaders of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will receive him. Following the reception, Modi will travel by car to the Lok Bhavan in Guindy, where he will stay overnight.



On Sunday, the Prime Minister will depart for Puducherry by special aircraft at around 10.45 am and will be taking part in the election campaign event.



Members of the Special Protection Group (SPG) from Delhi arrived in Chennai to review security arrangements. The team inspected the area where the Prime Minister's aircraft will be parked, the reception venue at the airport, and the route he will take by car via GST Road to Lok Bhavan.