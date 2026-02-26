PM Modi visit: Flying of drones banned

CHENNAI: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu on March 1 (Sunday), transiting through Chennai, the areas around Meenambakkam and Guindy in the Greater Chennai Police limit have been declared as "Red Zone".
Flying of Drone Cameras and Unmanned Aerial Objects has also been banned in the aforementioned areas on February 28 and March, except for government arrangements.
The promulgation of orders under section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, prohibiting the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para gliders, para motors, Hot air balloons, etc., is already in force from February 19 to April 19 in Greater Chennai Police limits.