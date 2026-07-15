PM Modi to inaugurate revamped Chennai Park railway station on July 17

The station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 14.79 crore as part of the Centre's Amrit Station Scheme. The prime minister will virtually inaugurate the revamped facility along with 74 other redeveloped railway stations across the country.

The redevelopment includes a new station entrance with a canopy and landmark tower, a revamped booking office with waiting space, resurfaced platforms, additional platform shelters, and a new roof.