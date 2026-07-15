PM Modi to inaugurate revamped Chennai Park railway station on July 17

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Chennai Park railway station through video conferencing on July 17.
The station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 14.79 crore as part of the Centre's Amrit Station Scheme. The prime minister will virtually inaugurate the revamped facility along with 74 other redeveloped railway stations across the country.
The redevelopment includes a new station entrance with a canopy and landmark tower, a revamped booking office with waiting space, resurfaced platforms, additional platform shelters, and a new roof.
Passenger amenities have also been upgraded, two lifts have been provided for access to the foot overbridge, while dedicated pedestrian walkways connect the station with the MRTS network.
According to Southern Railway, the project has also focused on improving accessibility through barrier-free facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, besides easing passenger movement within the station and between different modes of transport.