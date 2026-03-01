PM Modi commissions 4th Beach–Egmore rly line, opens 8 Amrit stations

The stations opened are Bommidi, Karaikkudi, Manaparai, Morappur, Pollachi, Sholavandan, Srivilliputtur and Tiruvarur. Parallel events were held at these locations, with the Madurai programme streamed live.



The eight stations were redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 105 crore. Works included renovation of station buildings, expanded circulation areas, improved platform shelters, waiting halls, sanitation facilities, lifts, foot over bridges, parking areas and digital passenger information systems. With these additions, 17 stations in Tamil Nadu have now been upgraded under the scheme out of the 77 identified in the state.