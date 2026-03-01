PM Modi commissions 4th Beach–Egmore rly line, opens 8 Amrit stations

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday opened eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and commissioned the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Egmore.
The stations opened are Bommidi, Karaikkudi, Manaparai, Morappur, Pollachi, Sholavandan, Srivilliputtur and Tiruvarur. Parallel events were held at these locations, with the Madurai programme streamed live.
The eight stations were redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 105 crore. Works included renovation of station buildings, expanded circulation areas, improved platform shelters, waiting halls, sanitation facilities, lifts, foot over bridges, parking areas and digital passenger information systems. With these additions, 17 stations in Tamil Nadu have now been upgraded under the scheme out of the 77 identified in the state.
Additionally, the 4.3 km rail line between Chennai Beach railway station and Egmore railway station was also brought into service. Built at a cost of around Rs 273 crore, it adds a fourth track on the city's busy suburban rail service. It had earlier been operating with three tracks shared by suburban EMU services, long-distance express and freight trains, often forcing local trains to be held to allow express services to pass.
The new fourth line aims to create more capacity specifically for suburban services, reduce delays, and allow more frequent local trains. The line also enables Egmore station, along with Tambaram, to serve as alternate terminals for North-bound trains.