Plumber arrested for sexually assaulting 76-year-old woman in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old plumber was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 76-year-old woman at her residence in Pulianthope. The incident occurred on April 26 when the woman was alone at her home, police said.
According to the police, the elderly woman lived alone in Pulianthope, and her daughter visited her daily to assist with routine needs.
During one such visit, the woman told her that the accused, a plumber from the locality known to the family, entered the house and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.
Subsequently, the elderly woman was admitted to a hospital and a formal complaint was lodged at the Pulianthope All-Women Police Station.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search for the accused. Later, the accused, Maruthappan, was apprehended. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.