Pleas against Pallikaranai marshland housing project dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed petitions filed by AIADMK legal wing district secretary J Brezhnev, and Arappor Iyakkam challenging the permission granted for the construction of a high-rise residential complex on the Pallikaranai marshland, and advised them to approach the Supreme Court. The housing project was proposed by Brigade Enterprises.
In addition to petitions seeking to quash the approval, petitioners also asked for a direction restraining any construction activity within a one-kilometre radius of the marshland.
When the matters came up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, on behalf of the State government, advocate general PS Raman informed the court that a case concerning the protection of the marshland was already pending before the Supreme Court.
“Pursuant to the SC’s directions, a detailed report was being prepared to precisely demarcate the marshland,” he added. “The SC matter was listed for further hearing on February 24.”
Observing that parallel proceedings could not be conducted when the issue was already under consideration by the apex court, the bench permitted the petitioners to approach the SC and dismissed the writ petitions.
As a result, the interim stay on the construction of the apartment complex stands vacated.