Plea seeks probe into Palayamkottai MLA for using Central scheme to enhance wealth

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to initiate legal action against a legislator and civic officials over alleged misuse of government machinery and public funds resulting in a loss of up to Rs 3 crore to the State exchequer.
Sudalaikannu, a resident of Palayapettai in Tirunelveli district, stated in his petition that it has been stated that Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab had purchased 3 acres and 81 cents of land in Kandigaiperi village in Tirunelveli taluk in 2011. The petitioner alleged that after becoming an MLA, M Abdul Wahab converted the land into house plots and proceeded to sell them without obtaining the required statutory approvals.
The petitioner further contended that, to artificially inflate the value of the land, underground drainage and drinking water schemes were implemented in the area under the Central government's AMRUT scheme despite the absence of residential development.
It was alleged that by abusing official position and misusing government machinery and public funds, a loss of about Rs 3 crore had been caused to the government.
According to the petition, a complaint had already been submitted to the CBI seeking an investigation and appropriate legal action against Palayamkottai MLA Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor Ramakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner Monica Rana, and Sub-Registrar Udhuman, who were alleged to have acted in collusion.
Based on the complaint, the petitioner has sought a direction from the High Court to the CBI to conduct an investigation and take action in accordance with the law.
The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing shortly.