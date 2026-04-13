Plea seeks probe into Palayamkottai MLA for using Central scheme to enhance wealth

Sudalaikannu, a resident of Palayapettai in Tirunelveli district, stated in his petition that it has been stated that Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab had purchased 3 acres and 81 cents of land in Kandigaiperi village in Tirunelveli taluk in 2011. The petitioner alleged that after becoming an MLA, M Abdul Wahab converted the land into house plots and proceeded to sell them without obtaining the required statutory approvals.

The petitioner further contended that, to artificially inflate the value of the land, underground drainage and drinking water schemes were implemented in the area under the Central government's AMRUT scheme despite the absence of residential development.