Plea in Madras High Court seeks I-T, MCA probe into Udhayanidhi’s poll affidavit

In the writ petition, R Kumaravel (56), a resident of Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency, alleged that a comparative analysis of the 2021 and 2026 election affidavits filed by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed disappearance of previously declared assets, unexplained variation in loans, mischaracterisation of financial transactions, and contradictions between affidavit disclosures and corporate filings.

According to the petitioner, Udhayanidhi had declared to have invested Rs 7.36 crore in Red Giant Movies in 2021, which, however, was absent in his 2026 affidavit. Instead, the latest affidavit claims that his spouse had invested Rs 2.63 crore in the company that is involved in film production and distribution. "This transition is neither explained nor supported by any disclosure of transfer, sale, divestment, or restructuring," the plea claimed.