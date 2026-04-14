Plea in Madras High Court seeks I-T, MCA probe into Udhayanidhi’s poll affidavit

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry by the Director-General of Income Tax (Investigation) and the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to conduct an inquiry into the asset disclosures made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in his election affidavit.
In the writ petition, R Kumaravel (56), a resident of Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency, alleged that a comparative analysis of the 2021 and 2026 election affidavits filed by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed disappearance of previously declared assets, unexplained variation in loans, mischaracterisation of financial transactions, and contradictions between affidavit disclosures and corporate filings.
According to the petitioner, Udhayanidhi had declared to have invested Rs 7.36 crore in Red Giant Movies in 2021, which, however, was absent in his 2026 affidavit. Instead, the latest affidavit claims that his spouse had invested Rs 2.63 crore in the company that is involved in film production and distribution. "This transition is neither explained nor supported by any disclosure of transfer, sale, divestment, or restructuring," the plea claimed.
Further, the 2021 election affidavit had disclosed that he had advanced a loan of Rs 11.06 crore to Snow Housing Private Limited. The latest affidavit put the loan amount at Rs 10 crore without any explanation whatsoever as to whether the rest of Rs 1.06 crore had been repaid, converted, or otherwise adjusted.
Though the Deputy Chief Minister had a relatively lower income aggregating to approximately Rs 2.02 crore over a period of five years prior to 2020, the subsequent years reflect a sharp increase in income, aggregating to more than Rs 10.98 crore.
Asserting that false or incomplete disclosure of assets by the candidates not only violates the statutory provisions under the Representation of the People Act of 1951 but also directly impairs the fundamental right of voters to be fully informed, the petitioner sought a direction to the DGIT (Investigation) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.
The petition has been listed for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Wednesday.