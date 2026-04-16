Plea in Madras High Court alleges scam in NaMo app fund collection, seeks action against Nadda, Amit Malviya

The petitioner, BR Aravindakshan, a resident of Chennai, alleged that using sugar-coated online propaganda and digital operations, the BJP lured members of the public into making donations for Union government schemes through the app. However, the funds were collected for the party and countless members of the public were cheated, he claimed.

The petitioner said he came across Nadda’s social media posts announcing a “special micro-donation campaign” and appealing to the public to make donations to empower the party. The links provided for the donations made him believe that the contributions were linked to the BJP and various Union government schemes.