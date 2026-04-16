Plea in Madras High Court alleges NaMo app fund scam; seeks action against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya

CHENNAI: A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a probe into an alleged micro-donation online scandal taking place through the Narendra Modi (NaMo) App and the Narendra Modi website by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Action has also been sought against the party’s former National President, JP Nadda, and the Chief Complaints Officer of the NaMo App, Amit Malviya.
The petition, filed by BR Aravindakshan, a resident of Chennai, alleges that the party, through its sweet-coated online propaganda and digital operations, has cheated countless members of the public into making donations through the app for Union Government schemes, when in reality the funds were collected for the party. The petitioner states that he came across social media posts from the handles of JP Nadda announcing a “special micro-donation campaign” and appealing to the public to make donations to empower the party.
He submits that the links provided for the donations made him believe that the contributions were linked to the BJP and various Union Government schemes. He further submitted that the party and its members have committed cognisable offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, and the rules relating to political party funding.
The petitioner has thus sought a direction to the CBI or the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, to register an FIR and initiate legal action against the party, JP Nadda, Amit Malviya, and others involved in the NaMo App special micro-donation online scandal.
As an interim direction, the petitioner has also sought a direction to the party and its members to submit the entire account of funds collected through the app and to restrain them from operating the app and website till disposal of the plea.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.