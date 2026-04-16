Plea in Madras High Court alleges NaMo app fund scam; seeks action against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya

The petitioner has thus sought a direction to the CBI or the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, to register an FIR and initiate legal action against the party, JP Nadda, Amit Malviya, and others involved in the NaMo App special micro-donation online scandal.

As an interim direction, the petitioner has also sought a direction to the party and its members to submit the entire account of funds collected through the app and to restrain them from operating the app and website till disposal of the plea.

The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.