Playing songs, videos on Metro Rail? Get ready to pay Rs 2,500 fine: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that passengers violating travel etiquette by creating a nuisance inside Metro trains or station premises will now face a fine of up to Rs 2,500, a five-fold increase from the earlier penalty of Rs 500.
The revised penalty comes into effect following amendments introduced under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, it said.
In a post on X, CMRL urged commuters to follow metro travel regulations and respect the comfort and convenience of fellow passengers.
Under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, causing inconvenience or disturbance to other passengers is a punishable offence. As per a Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on June 19, 2026, the maximum penalty for such violations has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.
Speaker mode, loud calls among prohibited activities
CMRL said passengers will be penalised for activities that create excessive noise or inconvenience to others, including:
* Speaking loudly on mobile phones.
* Playing music or videos without using headphones.
* Using mobile phones on speaker mode inside metro trains or station premises.
The Metro Rail operator said such behaviour disrupts the travel experience of other commuters and will be treated as an offence under the amended provisions.
Apart from imposing the enhanced fine, authorised officials may also remove passengers found violating the rules from Metro trains or station premises.
CMRL appealed to all commuters to use headphones while listening to music or watching videos, avoid loud conversations and refrain from using speaker mode inside Metro facilities to ensure a safe, comfortable, and peaceful travel environment for everyone.