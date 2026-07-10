Playing songs, videos on Metro Rail? Get ready to pay Rs 2,500 fine: CMRL

In a post on X, CMRL urged commuters to follow metro travel regulations and respect the comfort and convenience of fellow passengers.

Under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, causing inconvenience or disturbance to other passengers is a punishable offence. As per a Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on June 19, 2026, the maximum penalty for such violations has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.