Platforms 10, 11 in Egmore station to reopen before April 5, says Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Suburban train services at Platforms 10 and 11 at Egmore station will resume even before the April 5 deadline with Southern Railway promising to complete a key phase of redevelopment works.
The two platforms had been under a 45-day traffic block from February 20 to April 5. During this period, the SR carried out foundation works for major structures planned as part of the station upgrade, including arrival and parcel foot overbridges, a 72-metre wide departure concourse, and a large span roof structure.
But, as of now, even as services are set to resume, several passenger amenities at the platforms are still not fully ready. Seating arrangements are continuing to be installed, roofing over the platforms is yet to be started and escalators remain to be commissioned. Access through the foot overbridge closer to the main entrance is also still under construction.
The restoration of Platforms 10 and 11 will bring back normal EMU operations in the Beach–Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram sections. Suburban trains, which were diverted to other platforms during the block period and also reduced in frequency, are expected to return to their regular pattern.
The works form part of the broader redevelopment of Egmore station, which includes new terminal buildings on the Gandhi Irwin road and Poonamallee High road sides, along with improved passenger facilities and integration with the metro station.