Plastic baling centre at Pallikaranai dump yard catches fire

The blaze led to a thick black cloud of smoke engulfing Pallikaranai and its surrounding areas during the morning rush hour.

A worker at the baling centre said, "The sun is not too hot in the morning to trigger a fire. Some workers may smoke and throw the remaining cigarette in the place, which could have triggered the blaze later. We got the information about the fire around 8.45 am and later, we informed the officials."