Piped drinking water to be suspended in these areas of Chennai on Jan 22, 23; check details here

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is carrying out relocation of main pipeline works at Paul Wells road in Alandur zone, drinking water supply will be suspended at 15 areas in five zones on January 22 and 23, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said on Tuesday.

The main pipeline relocation work will be undertaken by the Metro rail department at Paul Wells road.

The piped drinking water will not be supplied at various places in five zones - Teynampet zone (zone 9), Kodambakkam zone (zone 10), Valasavakkam zone (zone 11), Alandur zone (zone 12) and Adyar zone (zone 13).

The CMWSSB announced as many as 15 areas - MRC Nagar, Ekkatuthangal, Valasavakkam, Ramapuram, Mugalivakkam, Manapakkam, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Nanganallur, Adambakkam, Meenambakkam, Velachery, and Pallipattu in these five zones will not receive piped water from January 22, 9 pm to January 23, 9 pm. Also, the drinking water will be disrupted at Cowl bazaar and Pozhichalur in Pallavaram municipality for the next 48 hours, noted a statement from CMWSSB.

The release further added that for emergency needs, water can be requested through tankers by registering on the board's website at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

In addition, water supply through tankers will be provided without interruption to areas without water connections and those with low pressure.

If there are any complaints or queries, the public can reach out to the control room at the headquarters 044-4567 4567.