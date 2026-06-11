Piped drinking water to be suspended for 24 hrs from 10 am on June 13

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) announced the suspension of the piped water supply in multiple wards in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones for 24 hours from 10 am on 13 June onwards.
A press release from CMWSSB said that the board would carry out interconnection pipeline works on the central main drinking water pipeline at the intersection of Jawaharlal Nehru 200 Feet Road and Water Canal Road, as well as near the Lucas TVS Wheels India factory junction near Padi Flyover.
“As a result, the piped drinking water supply will be temporarily suspended to certain areas within Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones from 10 am on June 13 to 10 am on June 14,” it stated. “The public is advised to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution.”
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone: Wards 64, 65, 66, 67, 68 and 70 in Kolathur, Jawahar Nagar, Sembium, Ayanavaram and Perambur
Ambattur zone: Wards 83, 84, 88 and 90 in Korattur and Anna Nagar West
Anna Nagar zone: Wards 94, 95, and 104 in Villivakkam and Anna Nagar West
“Furthermore, water will be supplied without any disruption through mobile tankers and street tanks to areas that do not have water connections and areas facing low pressure,” added the release.
For emergency requirements, drinking water can be obtained through mobile tankers via the ‘Dial for Water’ service. Registrations can be made using the board’s website address: https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in