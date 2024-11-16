Piped drinking water to be suspended at 31 areas in Adyar on November 18, 19

CHENNAI: As many as 31 areas in Adyar (Zone 13) will not receive piped drinking water supply due to the main pipeline replacement work carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on November 18 and 19.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) noted that since the CMRL is replacing the main water pipeline on Indira Nagar Second Avenue, operations of the Pallipattu Water Distribution Station will be temporarily halted for 10 hours from 7 pm on November 18 to 5 am on November 19.

So, water supplied through pipelines to several areas in Adyar (Zone 13) including Saidapet, Kotturpuram, Adyar, Besant Nagar and Tiruvanmiyur will be suspended for the next two days. Residents are advised to store adequate water.

Water supply through tankers will be provided without interruption to areas that do not have water connections, and also to those areas where water pressure is low.