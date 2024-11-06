Piped drinking water suspended in 9 areas in south Chennai on November 7, 2024

CHENNAI: Piped drinking water will be suspended on Thursday (November 7) for several areas in three zones in the southern part of the city. This is because of the main pipeline relocation work at 110 MLD seawater desalination plant at Nemmeli to be taken over by the Highways department, said the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Due to the conversion of ECR into a 6-lane road, the Highways department will be carrying out construction of storm water drain. As a result, the main pipeline of the Nemmeli desal plant, which has a production capacity of 110 million litres per day, will be relocated near the VGP campus, noted a statement from the Metro Water board.

So, water supply through pipelines to several areas in Adyar (Zone 13), Perungudi (Zone 14) and Sholinganallur (Zone 15), and Tiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, Kalakshetra Colony, Indira Nagar (some parts), Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Injambakkam, Vettuvankeni and Neelankarai till Thursday 6 pm.

Water supply through tankers will be provided without interruption to areas without water connections and those with low pressure.

For emergency needs, water can be requested through tankers by registering on https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. For complaints and queries, call the control room (044) 4567 4567.