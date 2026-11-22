CHENNAI: As Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to carry out major water main interconnection work, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will suspend piped drinking water supply in 4 zones for 24 hours starting from 9 am on November 25 (Wednesday).
The CMWSSB on Sunday said that CMRL was carrying out pipeline interconnection work at the Madhavaram Milk Colony Metro Rail Station on the North Main water pipeline, which carries drinking water from the Puzhal Water Treatment Plant to the Vyasarpadi and Patel Nagar water distribution stations. So, piped water supply will be suspended in four zones.
The affected areas are the following:
Manali zone: Vadaperumbakkam and Theeyampakkam
Madhavaram zone: Mehta Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Muthu Mariamman Koil Street, Annai Sathya Nagar, Chandrababu Colony Main Road, Majestic Colony, Thanikachalam Nagar ‘S’ Block, and Ponniammanmedu
Tondiarpet zone: Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, MKB Nagar, Tondiarpet, VOC Nagar, JJ Nagar, Korukkupet, Tondiarpet Mani Kundu, Kasimedu, Royapuram, Subramaniyam Street (Perambur), BB Road (Perambur), and Vyasarpadi South.
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone: Moolakadai, Ayanavaram, and Madhavaram High Road.
The Metro Water board advised residents in the affected localities to store sufficient quantities of drinking water in advance as a precautionary measure. Water supply via lorries to areas without piped connections and low-pressure zones, including street tanks and street taps, will continue regularly without any disruption.