Pink trumpet blooms paint Chennai in pastels, but experts urge caution

From Adyar and Greenways Road to Anna Nagar and Thousand Lights, clusters of the trees have been turning heads, with many stopping to photograph the blossoms and share them online. While copper pod trees usually dominate the city’s avenues in April, this year the pink blooms have stood out.

For many, the sight has been both surprising and nostalgic. Residents say the flowers have brought a fresh visual break from the usual summer palette, with some noting that the trees may have matured enough in recent years to flower more prominently now.