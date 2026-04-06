Pink book's absence makes Tamil Nadu railway projects' progress opaque

A second layer of feasibility studies points to more corridors under consideration, including an Avadi-Sriperumbudur-Guduvancheri industrial link, a Musiri-Chennai line, and doubling works on Salem-Karur-Dindigul and Erode-Karur routes.

While the list of projects continues to expand, the document does not indicate which of these have moved beyond surveys, been sanctioned for execution or received funding in the current year. Projects that have been discussed for years and newly proposed ones appear similarly, without any indication of priority or progress. In some cases, only the original sanctioned cost is available, often an estimate made years ago, offering little insight into the current status.

The lack of clarity is more evident in projects that were earlier placed in abeyance. In 2019, five railway projects in Tamil Nadu were put on hold. While three, including the Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai new line and the Chennai-Cuddalore corridor via Mahabalipuram, have since been taken out of abeyance, there is no indication in the current budget documents of whether funding has resumed.