Cooum riverfront development: Work on 1.7-km pilot stretch to begin from Periyar Bridge

GCC has floated tenders to carry out the works across two stretches: a 1.2 km section running from Napier Bridge to Periyar Bridge along Sivanandha Salai, and a 0.5 km section from Napier Bridge to the river mouth. The project includes a one-year maintenance period.

A senior official from the Corporation said, “As a pilot project, GCC will carry out tree and flower plantation work across the stretch to significantly improve greenery. More than 13,000 saplings will be planted and maintained for a year. Repairing compound walls, painting, and necessary civil repairs are also part of the scope.”

Once underway, the project will feature plant species such as Clerodendrum, hybrid shrubs, and Nerium. Supported by borewells, water setups, pumps, and fencing, the area is expected to blossom with flowers on both sides of Napier Bridge within six months. “Upon completion, the transformation will offer a refreshing view and a scenic experience for motorists and the general public, added the official.”