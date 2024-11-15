Pilot of Chennai-Singapore Air India flight spots engine glitch before take-off, averts disaster

CHENNAI: A disaster was averted after the pilot of an Air India Express flight from Chennai to Singapore observed an engine glitch during routine checks before take-off on Friday, and grounded the aircraft. All 250 people on board, including 240 passengers and 10 crew members were then evacuated.

As a result, the Air India Express 688 flight, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 2:50 am, was delayed as engineers worked to fix the technical problem.

However, even by 8 AM, the issue remained unresolved and frustrated passengers began protesting and raising slogans against the airline at the airport lounge. Officials later pacified them and provided food and accommodation in various hotels across Chennai, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Authorities meanwhile have assured that after undergoing repairs, the plane would depart for Singapore either tonight or early tomorrow morning (Saturday).