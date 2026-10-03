Pilot detects technical snag, averts takeoff of Chennai-Singapore Scoot flight

The flight, which typically arrives in Chennai from Singapore at 10.50 pm and departs for Singapore at midnight, was scheduled to leave Chennai at 12 am on Saturday. A total of 322 people, including 310 passengers and 12 crew members, were on board.

All the passengers had boarded the aircraft and the doors had been closed when the pilot detected a technical snag as the aircraft began moving along the runway. The pilot immediately brought the aircraft to a stop and alerted the Chennai airport control room.