Pilot detects potential fuel leak, grounds Chennai-Singapore flight carrying 145 people

CHENNAI: A major mishap was averted today at the Chennai airport when a potential fuel leak was detected on an Air India flight just before its scheduled departure to Singapore, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The flight carrying 145 passengers was set to take off at 11:55 am. The fuel leak indication discovered during the pilot's final inspection of the aircraft. He then immediately suspended the aircraft and reported the matter to the air traffic control (ATC) room.

In response, engineers and airport authorities quickly rushed to the scene to assess and fix the malfunction. Once the problem was rectified, the flight was cleared to depart, the report added.