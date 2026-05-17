Pilates over gym? Chennai’s new fitness trend blends strength, mobility and style

CHENNAI: Pastel sets, grip socks, and matcha lattes, the profound trend of Pilates princess aesthetic has swept the instagram feed, demonstrating a cultural shift from heavy weight-lifting to precise movements. Started from German prison camp as contrology by Joseph Pilates, evolved into a Hollywood-endorsed trend in the 1990s and now into a lifestyle embraced by a new generation of women.
Thrishya Reddy founded The Pilates Studio, Adyar in 2018 with her mother, spotting a gap in Chennai. Expanded to four studios by 2026 and an upcoming new studio next week. She shared her personal fitness journey and said, “My posture got fixed. I had a hunch from long hours at the computer, and regular Pilates corrected it.”
“Initially, it started with a herd mentality and wanting to experience something followed by celebrities,” said Reddy explaining how Pilates was influenced that drove the change. She added, “Those who stuck with it saw how Pilates changed their perspective on fitness.” Further, she talked about how over time men were also interested to join and realized mobility and stretching improve lifting abilities for better performance. Reddy added “You can’t replace strength training, but Pilates complements it.”
In recent years, Gen Z has been heavily influenced by Instagram fads and aesthetics, often approaching Pilates as just another trendy workout to try. Reddy said, “It may start because of the vibe, but it continues because of the workout.”
“The biggest misconception of Pilates would be that it’s only for women, but most people don’t know that it was actually created by a man.” She emphasised on breaking the barrier and highlighted Pilates as a practice for everyone.
The co-owner and former athlete, Aravind Chandrasekaran said, “Gyms are often male-dominated. Pilates provides workouts tailored to female physiology, with flow and flexibility women seek.” In contrast, he recalled, “Joseph Pilates invented it primarily for men. People tend to lose sight of that now in the modern day. I wouldn’t attribute it exclusively to the Pilates princess aesthetic, but it’s definitely a contributing factor.”
Another misconception people have about Pilates is that it is easy after seeing it on social media, but in practice it is far more challenging. Chandrasekaran added, “I might say that as a man, I find Pilates a lot harder to do than gym training.”
Moreover, both emphasised on the balance between the strength training and defining tonnes and muscles. Chandrasekaran said, “If you work out one day at the gym, your body tightens. The next day you do Pilates, and you loosen up — more flexible, more explosive.” In addition, Reddy explained Pilates as a fix for correcting posture, aligns the spine, and strengthens the core.
Reddy explained, “Unlike gym workouts, Pilates activates your deep stabilizers, not just superficial muscles.” The results, she added, come with improved mobility and strong core strength.
She shared, “An 81-year-old man who couldn’t climb the stairs to our studio. But, after almost two years of regular classes, he now walks up and down easily. His dedication is next level.”
Beyond posture and mobility, Pilates has even reversed symptoms of PCOD and PCOS for some of our clients. With just regular movements, they’ve seen complete changes,” she says.
As new hybrids like Lagree push Pilates toward high-intensity, professionals emphasise balance. Whether in pastel sets or gym gear, the future of fitness may lie in blending strength training with mindful movement.