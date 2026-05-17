Pilates over gym? Chennai’s new fitness trend blends strength, mobility and style

Moreover, both emphasised on the balance between the strength training and defining tonnes and muscles. Chandrasekaran said, “If you work out one day at the gym, your body tightens. The next day you do Pilates, and you loosen up — more flexible, more explosive.” In addition, Reddy explained Pilates as a fix for correcting posture, aligns the spine, and strengthens the core.

Reddy explained, “Unlike gym workouts, Pilates activates your deep stabilizers, not just superficial muscles.” The results, she added, come with improved mobility and strong core strength.

She shared, “An 81-year-old man who couldn’t climb the stairs to our studio. But, after almost two years of regular classes, he now walks up and down easily. His dedication is next level.”

Beyond posture and mobility, Pilates has even reversed symptoms of PCOD and PCOS for some of our clients. With just regular movements, they’ve seen complete changes,” she says.

As new hybrids like Lagree push Pilates toward high-intensity, professionals emphasise balance. Whether in pastel sets or gym gear, the future of fitness may lie in blending strength training with mindful movement.