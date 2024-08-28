PIL seeks CBI probe into sexual assault of kids at fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation moved in the Madras High Court seeking CBI probe into the sexual assault of school children by conducting bogus NCC camp at Krishnagiri.

The PIL moved by a social worker AP Suryaprakasam from Chennai, will be heard before the first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji.

The petitioner submitted that he was terribly shocked to come across the press release issued by the National Human Rights Commission pertaining to the reported sexual assault of 13 minor girl students in an alleged fake NCC camp at a school in Krishnagiri.

The press release has alarmed the parents of the girl children about the safety of the children from the hands of sexual predators, he said.

The petitioner also claimed that the fundamental rights and right to live with the dignity of girl students and their parents are at stake.

He also raised suspicion over the death of the main accused Sivaraman and alleged he have died under mysterious circumtances while he was being interrogated by the police.

It is visible that the police is attempting to close the investigation by shifting the entire blame on the deceased Sivaraman, which may result in filing a closure report in the court and give a coetus to the entire episode, said the petitioner.

If the state failed to prove the commission of sexual offences the victim children will not be entitled for any monitary benefits under the victim compensation act, he said.

Hence, he sought the directions of the Court to transfer the probe from State police to CBI for fair and proper investigation.

He also sought an interim direction to provide physical, mental and monetary relief to the affected children as per the provision of the Section 19 (6) of the Pocso Act and Juvenile justice act.

The entire shocking incident was came to the spotlight when one of the affected girl accused Sivaraman for sexually harassing her at the fake NCC camp. Based on the complaint Sivaraman was arrested on 19 August and before that he had consumed rat posion to commit suicide. However, on August 23 he died.