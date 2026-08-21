PIL on removing banners cannot be vague, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking removal of illegal banners across the city, observing that instead of filing a vague plea, the petitioner must identify specific locations and violations.
A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said it could not entertain the petition as the petitioner had not specifically identified the places where illegal banners were erected.
The petition was filed by G Deva of Vadapalani, a cable TV operator, who submitted that the mushrooming of illegal hoardings and banners on roads and buildings was causing accidents, sometimes resulting in loss of life.
He pointed out that despite several directions from the High Court and Supreme Court to strictly enforce the rules and prevent illegal hoardings from endangering public life and property, the authorities were permitting such advertisements and failing to take action against violators.
The court said a PIL seeking removal of banners across the entire city could not be vague and stressed that the petitioner must list the specific violations and locations. It also asked whether the petitioner had approached the authorities before moving the court.
Following the court's observations, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the plea. The court allowed the withdrawal, with liberty to approach the authorities afresh by providing specific details of the locations where the alleged illegal banners were erected.
Though Deva had submitted representations seeking action and the removal of the illegal hoardings, the authorities failed to act, prompting him to approach the court seeking directions to remove the unauthorised hoardings and take action against those responsible.