PIL filed to remove encroachments on non-vending zones in Chennai limits

The petition has been filed by advocate N Rukmangathan, a resident of Korattur, who sought a direction to the Corporation Commissioner to take action to clear encroachments in the areas declared as non-vending zones in the Government of Tamil Nadu Gazette notification dated July 24, 2025.

According to the petitioner, the Government notification had identified 150 vending zones and 188 non-vending zones within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. However, several shops and street vendors continue to function in the non-vending areas even months after the notification, causing inconvenience to pedestrians.