PIL filed to remove encroachments on non-vending zones in Chennai limits

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Greater Chennai Corporation to remove encroachments in 188 non-vending zones notified within the city limits.
The petition has been filed by advocate N Rukmangathan, a resident of Korattur, who sought a direction to the Corporation Commissioner to take action to clear encroachments in the areas declared as non-vending zones in the Government of Tamil Nadu Gazette notification dated July 24, 2025.
According to the petitioner, the Government notification had identified 150 vending zones and 188 non-vending zones within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. However, several shops and street vendors continue to function in the non-vending areas even months after the notification, causing inconvenience to pedestrians.
He stated that despite submitting complaints and representations to the Corporation authorities, including a written representation on December 4, 2025, no effective action has been taken to remove the encroachments. He also alleged that officials have failed to enforce the rules due to administrative inaction and political influence.
The petitioner particularly highlighted the situation on Pantheon Road in Zone 5 (Royapuram), which has been declared a non-vending zone. A maternity hospital located on the road receives more than 10,000 visitors daily, but the presence of roadside shops near the hospital entrance allegedly causes severe hardship to patients and the public.
He further submitted that public footpaths constructed at huge public expense are being blocked by encroachments, forcing pedestrians to walk on busy roads and posing serious safety risks.
The petitioner stated that the High Court should direct the Corporation to remove all encroachments in the 188 notified non-vending zones and ensure proper implementation of the government notification in the interest of public safety and pedestrian rights.
When the matter came up for hearing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the Bench directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to file a status report and adjourned the matter to March 19.