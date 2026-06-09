PIL challenges Perambur station revamp over accessibility gaps

Bharathi has also raised concerns over the design and execution of the redevelopment works, arguing that accessibility requirements have not been meaningfully integrated into the project. His plea contends that redevelopment has largely focused on surface-level improvements while failing to address structural barriers faced by PwD.

He points out that under the RPwD Act and the Rules notified in 2017, existing public infrastructure was required to be made accessible within 5 years, while accessibility-compliant services were to be provided within 2 years. The petition argues that these deadlines effectively lapsed in 2022 and 2019 respectively, yet Perambur station remains far from universally accessible.

Seeking interim relief, Bharathi has requested the court to direct the authorities to commission an independent accessibility audit of Perambur station in the context of the ongoing redevelopment works and place the findings before the court. In the writ petition, he has sought directions to retrofit and modify the station with barrier-free infrastructure in compliance with national accessibility standards.

The matter is pending before a Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice and Justice G Arul Murugan.