Pichwai, beyond the temple

Pichwai paintings, traditionally created to depict festivals and celebrations around the deity Shrinathji, have today found a place in homes, galleries and contemporary art spaces.

Artist Yugdeepak Soni, who has been practising the art form for years, brings his interpretation of this centuries-old tradition to Chennai with his latest exhibition.

“Pichwai originated around 400 years ago in Nathdwara. Traditionally, it was a temple hanging. The paintings were made to depict different festivals and occasions and were placed behind Shrinathji, a form of Lord Krishna depicted as an eight-year-old child. The idea was that whatever celebration was happening outside, it should also be brought inside the temple for him. So, artists started depicting these occasions in paintings and hanging them inside the temple,” he adds.