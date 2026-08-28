Physiotherapist dies after fall from 9th floor in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old physiotherapist died after allegedly falling from a window on the ninth floor of a building on Sterling Road in Nungambakkam on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Aathish alias Aathi, a native of Pudukottai. His father works as SI in Pudukkottai.
He had been staying at a men's PG hostel on Shenoy Road for the past month and was working as a physiotherapist at a private facility in Rajaji Colony.
The incident occurred around 9.25 pm. On receiving information from the public, Nungambakkam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the KMC Government Hospital mortuary. A case was registered and an investigation is under way.
Police said CCTV footage from the building was available and was being examined.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Aathish had completed his BPT course at SRM and had been in a relationship with a 22-year-old junior from the same course. He reportedly spoke to her shortly before the incident and expressed distress over receiving only Rs 15,000 as salary. Police are probing the circumstances of his death.