Physiotherapist dies after fall from 9th floor in Nungambakkam

He had been staying at a men's PG hostel on Shenoy Road for the past month and was working as a physiotherapist at a private facility in Rajaji Colony.

The incident occurred around 9.25 pm. On receiving information from the public, Nungambakkam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the KMC Government Hospital mortuary. A case was registered and an investigation is under way.

Police said CCTV footage from the building was available and was being examined.