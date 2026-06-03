PhD admissions at Anna University put on hold

CHENNAI: The admission process for PhD programmes at Anna University has been put on hold following a stay order from the Madras High Court, creating uncertainty among hundreds of research aspirants awaiting admission for the current academic year.
Anna University oversees 463 affiliated private engineering colleges and 16 constituent colleges across TN. At present, 2,261 PhD scholars are pursuing research in the university’s four campus colleges, while 13,247 scholars are enrolled in research programmes offered through affiliated institutions.
To secure admission, candidates must first obtain the consent of a recognised research guide willing to supervise their proposed research topic. After the approval, candidates are required to apply for admission and clear an entrance exam before a seat is allotted.
Students aspiring to join PhD programmes told DT Next that they had spent 4 months preparing for the exam and completing the formalities required for admission. The entrance test, scheduled for May 17, was later cancelled. As a result, the admission process has come to a standstill at a time when new scholars are expected to begin their programmes.
Annually, over 500 students enrol in Anna University’s PhD programmes. This delay has left many aspirants uncertain about their academic plans.
Professors familiar with the issue said that the prolonged suspension of admissions has prompted some students to seek admission at other institutions. “There is uncertainty over when admissions for the current academic year will commence,” one of them said. “Also, research projects funded by various agencies can be affected if new scholars are not admitted on time. A significant delay can lead to a decline in PhD enrolment and impact the varsity’s performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).”
Students who had applied for the programmes said they were informed about the cancellation of the entrance exam but had not received any further communication regarding the status of admissions or the possibility of a re-examination.
When contacted, Anna University Registrar VK Kumaresan stated, “A case in the High Court based on a complaint filed by a temporary faculty member has resulted in a stay on admissions. We’ve approached the HC seeking to vacate the stay order and resume admission process.”
Professors and students have urged the State government to intervene and facilitate an early resolution to the issue.