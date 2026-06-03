PhD admissions at Anna University put on hold

Anna University oversees 463 affiliated private engineering colleges and 16 constituent colleges across TN. At present, 2,261 PhD scholars are pursuing research in the university’s four campus colleges, while 13,247 scholars are enrolled in research programmes offered through affiliated institutions.

To secure admission, candidates must first obtain the consent of a recognised research guide willing to supervise their proposed research topic. After the approval, candidates are required to apply for admission and clear an entrance exam before a seat is allotted.