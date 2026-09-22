Phased riverfront development on the cards for Cooum

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directed officials bring in global technical expertise to restore Cooum river, the Augean stable of Chennai that successive administrations sank a substantial amount to clean up but with limited success.
While reviewing the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the comprehensive restoration of the river, Vijay also instructed the officials to pursue the project in phases.
During the meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister reviewed the progress of the DPR, the proposed facilities, and preparations for inviting global tenders to ensure international technical expertise and standards in the restoration exercise.
The State government had announced in the 2026-27 Budget that Chennai's river restoration projects would receive priority, with a DPR to be prepared for the Cooum.
As part of the initial planning, three-km stretches of the river have been identified for detailed study.
The proposed interventions include pedestrian and cycling tracks, riverside walkways, viewing decks, green spaces, community facilities, and nature-based environmental improvement measures.
The latest restoration plan seeks to bring together ecological improvement, public amenities, and riverfront development.
The government had earlier announced that global consultants would be engaged for feasibility and project reports for the Cooum and Adyar, with the proposed exercise also focusing on sewage interception, water quality, recreational spaces, and flood-mitigation infrastructure.
The immediate focus will now be on firming up the DPR, and concept and action plans before moving towards global tendering and phased implementation. Vijay has directed officials to adopt an integrated and sustainable approach to restore the Cooum to its natural state and improve Chennai's river environment and public spaces.
Meanwhile, ahead of the monsoon, the Water Resources Department has undertaken maintenance and desilting of the Cooum.
Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and senior officials attended review meeting.