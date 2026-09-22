Phased riverfront development on the cards for Cooum

While reviewing the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the comprehensive restoration of the river, Vijay also instructed the officials to pursue the project in phases.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister reviewed the progress of the DPR, the proposed facilities, and preparations for inviting global tenders to ensure international technical expertise and standards in the restoration exercise.

The State government had announced in the 2026-27 Budget that Chennai's river restoration projects would receive priority, with a DPR to be prepared for the Cooum.