Petrol, diesel prices rise for 3rd day in a row in Chennai; check May 27 rates

On Tuesday (May 26), petrol was priced at Rs Rs 108.01 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.78 per litre in the city.

Now on Wednesday, petrol prices have increased by 19 paise per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by 20 paise per litre. This marks the third consecutive price rise in the city.

The May 25 all-India rate revision marked the fourth fuel price hike this month, following increases on May 15, 19 and 23, that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.