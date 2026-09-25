Pet-riotic move: Abandoning pets in Chennai to cost owners Rs 10,000 from October

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will fine pet owners Rs 10,000 if they abandon licensed dogs and cats in public places from October. Microchip implanted in the animal will be used to trace the owner.
“We will start collecting fines from next week,” GCC veterinary officer Kamal Hussain said. The corporation had initially proposed a Rs 25,000 fine, but the standing committees on public health and taxation and finance recommended reducing it to Rs 10,000.
The GCC has been receiving complaints about stray dogs in the city. According to the corporation data, 15,477 complaints related to stray dogs were received in the first six months of 2026. During the same period, the corporation caught 26,498 dogs as part of its animal birth control programme. As of July 30, the GCC issued licences to 78,238 pet owners.
If a licensed dog or cat is found abandoned on a road or in a public place, civic officials can scan its microchip and trace its registered owner. The fine will be collected through the corporation's POS machines by zonal veterinary officers, sanitary officers or health inspectors. The GCC will also issue an awareness notice to pet owners about the punitive measure.
Microchipping has already been made mandatory to help ensure annual anti-rabies vaccination and prevent pet abandonment. The microchip carries details such as the owner's name and address and vaccination records.