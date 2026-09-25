Pet-riotic move: Abandoning pets in Chennai to cost owners Rs 10,000 from October

“We will start collecting fines from next week,” GCC veterinary officer Kamal Hussain said. The corporation had initially proposed a Rs 25,000 fine, but the standing committees on public health and taxation and finance recommended reducing it to Rs 10,000.

The GCC has been receiving complaints about stray dogs in the city. According to the corporation data, 15,477 complaints related to stray dogs were received in the first six months of 2026. During the same period, the corporation caught 26,498 dogs as part of its animal birth control programme. As of July 30, the GCC issued licences to 78,238 pet owners.