Perungudi woman strangled, stabbed to death by son

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her 19-year-old son at their house in Perungudi in the early hours of Monday.
The Thoraipakkam police arrested the youth and registered a case of murder.
Babulal and Chenni Devi (43) resided in Perungudi's Kurinji Nagar with their children, including son Rakesh (19).
Babulal had left for Rajasthan 15 days ago following a relative's death. On Sunday night, Chenni Devi and her children were sleeping in the living room.
Around 1 am, Rakesh allegedly strangled his mother with a cloth and stabbed her on the left side of her neck.
He then alerted his neighbours, who called the ambulance service. Paramedics declared her dead and informed the Thoraipakkam police. The inspector on patrol secured the accused and launched a probe. Chenni Devi's body was sent for autopsy.
Initial probe indicated that Rakesh has been struggling with mental health issues. He reportedly failed Class 12 examinations and was unemployed, for which he was frequently reprimanded by his parents.
Police are investigating all angles, including the accused's mental health history and the circumstances that led to the murder.