Perungudi woman strangled, stabbed to death by son

He then alerted his neighbours, who called the ambulance service. Paramedics declared her dead and informed the Thoraipakkam police. The inspector on patrol secured the accused and launched a probe. Chenni Devi's body was sent for autopsy.

Initial probe indicated that Rakesh has been struggling with mental health issues. He reportedly failed Class 12 examinations and was unemployed, for which he was frequently reprimanded by his parents.

Police are investigating all angles, including the accused's mental health history and the circumstances that led to the murder.