Perungudi RWAs urge civic body to hasten biomining at dumpyard

A senior official of the Corporation said that 110 acres of land have been reclaimed at the Perungudi dumpyard in two phases, and that the ongoing work on 32 acres is expected to be completed by May 2027. “A GO has been issued to reclaim the remaining waste, with work expected to begin by March 2027. Work is also under way to set up a 100 MT windrow composting plant at Perungudi. After the legacy waste is cleared, fresh waste will be processed,” he clarified.