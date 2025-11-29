Performing in Chennai adds an extra layer of meaning: The Voice Australia's Reuben De Melo

CHENNAI: Reuben De Melo carries a voice shaped by salt air, quiet corridors of thought, and the gentle ache of stories waiting to be told. He doesn’t simply sing, but inhabits every lyric, letting his voice drift from tenderness to intensity with the ease of a tide shifting under moonlight. “At the heart of it, I’m just trying to tell the truth. My songs come from real life, family, love, loss, and the things we don’t always say out loud. I want people to feel seen when they hear my music. That’s the core – honesty that connects,” starts the singer-songwriter.

Notably, Reuben is the winner of The Voice Australia 2024. Born in Goa and based in Western Australia, the singer-songwriter is set to make his debut in Chennai with A Night with Reuben De Melo. “Before a show, I like to be laidback. For Chennai, there’s an extra layer of meaning because it’s a part of India I’ve never performed in. So I’m grounding myself, staying open, and carrying a lot of gratitude into the show,” he shares.

There’s an intimacy to his artistry, a rare ability to make even a crowded space feel like a fireside conversation shared between friends. “I grew up between two cultures, Goa and Australia. So my influences were all over the place. My dad was always singing old Goan-Portuguese songs, and my mom loved gospel. And I listened to everything from John Mayer to Otis Redding to Indian film melodies. My journey wasn’t traditional. I worked as a FIFO worker in remote WA for years and played gigs whenever I could. Winning The Voice Australia opened a door, but the journey started long before that — in small rooms, late nights, and the belief that music was bigger than my circumstances,” Reuben notes. Influenced by soul, folk and contemporary pop, he threads these genres into something unmistakably personal, textured, honest and quietly luminous.

Reuben believes that his most authentic version comes out when he is on stage. All the emotions, the vulnerability, humour and everything, pour out. This connects with the audience who feels that his concerts are more intimate and human.

The Australian vocalist credits that becoming a dad has influenced the recent shift or discovery of how he creates or performs. “It made my songwriting more honest and made me value time differently. Also, stepping into international spaces like performing at IFFI and now coming to Chennai has made me realise how universal music really is. It’s pushed me to trust my instincts more.”

There is a thin line between experimenting with different styles and getting influenced by the same. And many budding musicians find it challenging to stay true and rooted to their space. Talking about the same, Reuben says that authenticity isn’t about staying the same, rather it is about being true to the message. “I can explore different genres, arrangements, or collaborations as long as the heart of the song is real. I don’t want to sound polished just for the sake of it. I want to sound like myself, even when I’m trying something new,” he adds.

The concert culture is booming in India, with many illustrious musicians taking the centre stage to perform for a live audience. Chennai is no exception. The city witnessed some of the iconic performances, including Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Harris Jayaraj and many more. In February, international sensation Ed Sheeran performed here in the city.

With regards to the same, Reuben notes, “I see my music becoming more global, blending folk and pop with the cultural roots that make me who I am. India will definitely be a bigger part of my story moving forward. And live audiences are everything. You learn who you are as an artiste when you see how people respond, like what moves them, what quiets them and what lifts them. They shape the journey more than any plan ever could.”

The city awaits an evening that promises not just music, but an experience woven with heart, presence and the unmistakable glow of Reuben De Melo at A Night with Reuben De Melo, taking place at Radio Room on December 3.