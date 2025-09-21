Perambalur: Woman dies after falling from bike that halted to avoid dog

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old woman died after falling off a motorcycle on the Tiruchy–Chennai National Highway near Vijayagopalapuram in Perambalur district in the early hours of Saturday (September 20).

Police said the victim, Khurshid Begum of Tiruchy airport area, was travelling with her husband Mubarak Ali and son Sadiq Pasha to attend a funeral in Thozhudur, Cuddalore district.

While on the highway near Padalur, a dog ran across the road, and Sadiq applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting it. This caused Khurshid, who was riding pillion, to lose balance and fall. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Perambalur with the help of passersby. However, she died on the way, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The body was later shifted to the Perambalur Government Hospital for postmortem. Patalur police have registered a case and are investigating.