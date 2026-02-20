Peeping Tom arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly peeping at a young woman while she was changing clothes in her residence in the Kumaran Nagar area.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the 19-year-old woman, a temporary employee at a government hospital, was changing in the bathroom.
She noticed someone watching her through the window. Upon coming out, she identified the individual as Ranjithkumar (28) of Soonambedu in Chengalpattu, who was working in the kitchen of an adjacent room.
She immediately filed a complaint at the Kumaran Nagar Police Station, following which the suspect was arrested.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Ranjithkumar was preparing food for a hotel in a room behind the woman's house at the time of the offense. Ranjithkumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.