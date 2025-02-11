Begin typing your search...

    Pediatrician held for locking residential quarters of RGGGH dean in Egmore

    The arrest was the result of a complaint filed by Dr. Theranirajan at the Egmore police station three days ago

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Feb 2025 10:11 PM IST
    Pediatrician held for locking residential quarters of RGGGH dean in Egmore
    X

    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A doctor from the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, has been arrested for allegedly locking the residential quarters of Dr. E. Theranirajan, the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

    Police identified the arrested as Dr. Senthil Kumar, a pediatrician.

    The arrest was the result of a complaint filed by Dr. Theranirajan at the Egmore police station three days ago. The dean found that the front door of his residential quarters had been locked with an iron chain.

    Also Read:Complaint filed against ICH staff for locking up doctors quarters in Egmore

    After browsing CCTV footage, the police identified Dr. Senthil Kumar, as the individual responsible for locking the door.

    Police said that Dr. Senthil Kumar had a prior dispute with Dr. Theranirajan. Police said that Dr. Senthil Kumar was mentally disturbed and has since been sent to the Institute of Mental Health for treatment.

    RGGGHDoctor arrestEgmore police
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick