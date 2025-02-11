Pediatrician held for locking residential quarters of RGGGH dean in Egmore

CHENNAI: A doctor from the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, has been arrested for allegedly locking the residential quarters of Dr. E. Theranirajan, the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Police identified the arrested as Dr. Senthil Kumar, a pediatrician.

The arrest was the result of a complaint filed by Dr. Theranirajan at the Egmore police station three days ago. The dean found that the front door of his residential quarters had been locked with an iron chain.

After browsing CCTV footage, the police identified Dr. Senthil Kumar, as the individual responsible for locking the door.

Police said that Dr. Senthil Kumar had a prior dispute with Dr. Theranirajan. Police said that Dr. Senthil Kumar was mentally disturbed and has since been sent to the Institute of Mental Health for treatment.