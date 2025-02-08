Complaint filed against ICH staff for locking up doctors quarters in Egmore

CHENNAI: The dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Dr E Theranirajan has filed a complaint against a paediatrician at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, for allegedly leaving the premises of doctors' residential quarters, near the hospital, locked.

These residential quarters for the government doctors are located in Egmore. It is said that the quarters were left locked Friday night.

The front door of the residential quarters was found to be locked with an iron chain and the security on duty had informed the dean about the same.

Following this, a complaint was filed at the Egmore police station, and during the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from the area and found that Dr Senthil Kumar, a paediatrician at the Institute of Child Health, was responsible for leaving the door locked.

The further investigations revealed that this is not the first time but Dr Senthil Kumar had earlier locked the door in a similar manner a few months ago.

The sources suggest that Dr Senthil Kumar's actions stemmed from a prior dispute with Dr Theranirajan. The police are investigating the matter further.

The state health department is also considering taking disciplinary action against Dr Senthil Kumar.