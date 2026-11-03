Pedestrians in Pulianthope, Choolai struggle to navigate waterlogged roads

Low-lying areas, including Sundarapuram 2nd Street and Apparao Gardens Street, were particularly affected, making it difficult for people and vehicles to pass through.

As road works are under way on Elephant Gate Road in Pulianthope, vehicles are being diverted through Sundarapuram 2nd Street. The diversion has increased traffic movement in the area, adding to the difficulties faced by residents.

Water was also stagnant near the Urban Health and Wellness Centre, affecting people, particularly senior citizens, visiting the facility for medical services. Apparao Gardens Street in Choolai, being a low-lying area, witnessed significant waterlogging. Residents and those travelling to work had to wade through stagnant water to cross the road.