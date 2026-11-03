Pedestrians in Pulianthope, Choolai struggle to navigate waterlogged roads

CHENNAI: Several streets in Pulianthope and Choolai were water-logged following the rain on Sunday night, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.
Low-lying areas, including Sundarapuram 2nd Street and Apparao Gardens Street, were particularly affected, making it difficult for people and vehicles to pass through.
As road works are under way on Elephant Gate Road in Pulianthope, vehicles are being diverted through Sundarapuram 2nd Street. The diversion has increased traffic movement in the area, adding to the difficulties faced by residents.
Water was also stagnant near the Urban Health and Wellness Centre, affecting people, particularly senior citizens, visiting the facility for medical services. Apparao Gardens Street in Choolai, being a low-lying area, witnessed significant waterlogging. Residents and those travelling to work had to wade through stagnant water to cross the road.
Anitha, a resident of Pulianthope, said, “The rainwater gradually accumulated on the road following the rain yesterday. It’s especially difficult when two-wheelers splash the stagnant water on pedestrians. As a result, children, women and elderly people are finding it difficult to cross the road.”
Velu, a shopkeeper from Choolai, said, “Rainwater has been stagnating on the road since this morning, due to a blockage in the storm water drain. People are forced to walk through the stagnant water.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next the stagnant water would be removed using a tractor-mounted machine. “Steps will be taken to clear the water. The water is expected to be removed completely by tonight or tomorrow morning,” he added.