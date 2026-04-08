Pedestrian death: 2 year jail term for woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A city court sentenced a 36-year-old woman to two years in prison for riding her two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in the death of a pedestrian in an accident in Kilpauk last year.
After holding her guilty, the Egmore 6th Metropolitan Magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.
The incident happened on February 25, 2025, when Murthy (69) of Purasaiwalkam was crossing the Poonamallee High Road (EVR Periyar Salai) near Kilpauk. The woman rider from Kolathur, who was allegedly riding her two-wheeler at high speed and negligently was coming on the road then. The vehicle hit Murthy, who suffered severe injuries and died en route to hospital.
Based on his daughter’s complaint, the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and arrested the accused. Following jurisdictional changes, the case was transferred to the Kilpauk Traffic Investigation Wing. On Monday, the magistrate convicted the woman rider and sentenced her for two years’ imprisonment.
The top brass of the city police commended the Kilpauk traffic team and court-duty personnel for the thorough investigation and diligent follow-up that secured the conviction.