Peas get costlier by Rs 100; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 17.09.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Tuesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of peas saw a sudden jump of Rs 100 today; they were sold for Rs 250 per kg on Tuesday compared to their price of Rs 150 on September 8.

Similarly, drumsticks also experienced a Rs 15 price rise on Tuesday. From Rs 25 per kg on September 8, its rate went up to Rs 40 per kg today.

On the other hand, beans whose price has been seeing variations recently became cheaper by Rs 20 today. They were sold at Rs 70 per kg in the last week and Rs 50 per kg today.