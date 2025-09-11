Peas, beans and coloured bell pepper get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 11

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on Thursday (September 11).

According to traders, the price of peas has decreased by Rs 50 per kg, from Rs 150 per kg on September 8 to Rs 100 per kg on September 11

Coloured bell pepper saw a Rs 10 per kg decrease, moving from Rs 90 per kg on September 8 to Rs 80 on September 11

The price of beans decreased by Rs 5 per kg, from Rs 50 on September 8 to Rs 35 today

Capsicum recorded an increase of Rs 10 per kg, going from Rs 30 per kg on Monday to Rs 40 per kg on September 11

Drumsticks are being sold at Rs 40 per kg, while tomatoes are sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Onions are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, while small onions cost Rs 40 per kg, and carrot is being sold at Rs 45 per kg

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, green chilli, lemon, and potato are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 75 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 120 per kg, respectively.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Monday