Peak summer heat to scorch Chennai region from May 17, mercury to cross 42°C

CHENNAI: Hot and sizzling weather conditions are expected to return to the KTCC (Chennai) region and adjoining districts including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Villupuram from May 17 or 18, according to weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman.
In a post on X, he said the upcoming spell could turn out to be the hottest phase of the season for Chennai and nearby districts located close to the Andhra Pradesh border.
For the past few days, Chennai and suburbs have been recording maximum temperatures of around 35°C to 36°C. However, temperatures are likely to rise sharply and touch 41°C to 42°C during the coming week, the post said.
While northern districts may continue to experience intense heat, interior parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive scattered rainfall from May 18 onwards.
The weather update also indicated that the southwest monsoon winds may reach Kerala during the last week of May. Initial monsoon activity is expected to remain favourable during the first 10 days of June, before rainfall is likely to turn below normal across many regions during the remaining part of the month.